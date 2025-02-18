Group of young kids suspected in Arlington Co. drugstore robbery

Police in Arlington County, Virginia, are looking for a group of kids who they say are responsible for a drugstore robbery.

Police in Arlington County, Virginia, are looking for a group of kids who they say are responsible for a drugstore robbery. One of the children is believed to be the age of a kindergartner.

Officers arrived at the store on S. Hayes Street near Pentagon City Mall just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a report from Arlington police.

An employee there told officers that a group of seven kids was shoplifting. When the employee tried to intervene, the kids shoved the worker aside.

One girl threw a drink at the employee before the group ran away from the store, police said.

“No injuries were reported by the employee,” said Ashley Savage, with Arlington police.

Most of the suspects in that robbery were boys and girls with estimated ages between 12 and 14.

“One of them was 5 to 6 years old based on the victim description of the suspects,” Savage said.

Most of the time, suspects in cases like these are lone adults.

But, even if they are kids, Savage said, “It’s best not necessarily to engage with the groups, but to call law enforcement and provide as much information as possible.”

Arlington police are still looking for all kids involved.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.