Prince George’s Co. man ‘forgot’ he had loaded gun at Reagan National Airport, officials say

A Capitol Heights, Maryland, man is facing a federal fine after TSA officers at Reagan National Airport said they found a loaded gun in his carry-on Thursday.

A Capitol Heights, Maryland, man is facing a federal fine after Transportation Security Administration officers at Reagan National Airport said they found a loaded gun in his carry-on Thursday.

The TSA said the man told agents he “forgot” that he had a loaded gun with him.

“Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times,” said John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

“Telling us that you forgot that you were carrying a loaded gun is no excuse,” Busch said, adding that it is “unacceptable to bring a gun to an airport checkpoint.”

The TSA said the man faces a federal financial civil penalty, and those can reach a maximum of $15,000.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police seized the weapon and issued the man a citation, the TSA said.

This is the latest incident involving a loaded weapon being found at D.C.-area airports.

Nineteen firearms have been caught at Reagan National Airport TSA checkpoints so far this year. In 2023, the total number was 39.

The TSA said its website has details on how to properly travel with firearms.

Editor’s note: WTOP has reached out to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority for more details.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.