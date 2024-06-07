Authorities give update on massive home explosion that rocked Arlington late last year

Local and federal authorities are set to provide an update on the investigation into the massive explosion that leveled an Arlington County duplex late last year as officers tried to serve a search warrant.

The home’s owner, James Yoo, 56, was presumed killed in the Dec. 4 explosion.

Shortly before the blast, officers were attempting to enter the home to serve a search warrant after reports that Yoo was firing a flare gun from inside his home into the surrounding Bluemont neighborhood.

Police worked to evacuate surrounding homes, but when officers tried to come inside the home, it appeared Yoo shot multiple times at officers from a suspected firearm, authorities said. The explosion occurred just before 8:30 p.m., sending a large fireball into the sky and showering the surrounding area with debris.

Videos shared on social media captured the scene.

No officers or neighbors were hurt in the explosion, which shattered some windows and damaged a total of 10 other houses.

Authorities later said Yoo had posted paranoid rants about his neighbors and a former co-worker on LinkedIn and called an FBI tip line multiple times.

Between 2018 and 2022, Yoo also filed four lawsuits in federal court — all were dismissed. In a 2018 lawsuit in New York against his then-wife, younger sister and a hospital where Yoo said he was committed against his will, the judge ruled the suit was frivolous, and “the product of delusion or fantasy.”

WTOP staff and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

