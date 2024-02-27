Live Radio
Home » Arlington, VA News » Human remains found during…

Human remains found during walkthrough of recently purchased Arlington Co. home

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

February 27, 2024, 1:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

During a walkthrough of a recently purchased home in Arlington County, Virginia, Monday, police say human remains were found inside the property.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Taylor Street in the Ballston area at around 4:45 p.m. after suspicious circumstances,” were reported, police told WTOP.

Investigators are still working to identify the remains and to figure out how the person died.

Police said there’s no immediate threat to the community.

It isn’t clear where inside the home the remains were located.

Here’s a map of where the home is located.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

jkronzer@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Arlington, VA News | Local News | Virginia News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up