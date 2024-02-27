Human remains found during walkthrough of recently purchased Arlington Co. home

During a walkthrough of a recently purchased home in Arlington County, Virginia, Monday, police say human remains were found inside the property.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Taylor Street in the Ballston area at around 4:45 p.m. after “suspicious circumstances,” were reported, police told WTOP.

Investigators are still working to identify the remains and to figure out how the person died.

Police said there’s no immediate threat to the community.

It isn’t clear where inside the home the remains were located.

