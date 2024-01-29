Nightly closures of Glebe Road near Chain Bridge continue through February

Overnight closures of North Glebe Road near the Chain Bridge in Arlington, Virginia, are scheduled through late February as the county rehabilitates a drainage area scoured after a large water main break.

Glebe Road is closed for roadwork in Arlington. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

The placement of large boulders and other riparian safeguards require nightly closures of Glebe Road between Route 123 and Military Road from about 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During the closure, drivers are detoured to Route 123, Kirby Road and Chesterbrook Road.

Measures to control erosion and sediment loss began in early January, with occasional midday work. Traffic is allowed through the work site on these days.

In late 2019, a torrent from a large 36-inch water main break below Glebe Road led to significant slope erosion. The restoration effort includes rehabilitation of the ditch near the water main break site, stabilization of a bridge pier for the George Washington Memorial Parkway, and installation of a new guardrail.

