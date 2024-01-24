Former Virginia high school basketball coach charged with sexual abuse of minors

Arlington County Police are investigating a former high school basketball coach charged with taking indecent liberties with children attending Washington-Liberty High School.

In the early 2000s, George Porcha, 53, of Winterville, North Carolina, was a girls’ basketball coach at Washington-Liberty High School (previously named Washington-Lee High School). In October of 2022, police began investigating Porcha after receiving information about possible offenses involving minors that occurred between 2000 and 2003, according to a police news release.

Police identified two juvenile female victims during their investigation, both of whom were students at Washington-Liberty at the time of the incidents.

Porcha is charged with carnal knowledge of a minor and taking indecent liberties with children.

This remains an active criminal investigation, and police are seeking additional victims.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective P. Pena at 703-228-4183 or the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Porcha had an extensive resume in the Virginia basketball scene. He was the head coach for the girls’ basketball team at Alexandria City High School — previously known as T.C. Williams High School — from 2004-07 and the boys basketball team at Woodbridge High School from 2014-16.

He also had stints as an assistant coach for Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Ole Miss’ women’s basketball programs. He was hired as an assistant coach by Boston College in 2018, but his current job status remains unclear.

