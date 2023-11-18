Police investigate bomb threat against Arlington Co. synagogue

No evidence of a crime was found at Congregation Etz Hayim on Friday night after a suspect claimed to have placed a bomb at the synagogue.

Police were on the scene at Congregation Etz Hayim in the Arlington Heights neighborhood on Friday evening after receiving reports of a bomb threat, though no evidence of a crime was found.

The suspect is alleged to have made the bomb threat to the Virginia house of worship after contacting a crisis hotline. Police arrived at the 2900 block of Arlington Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m. No evidence of a bomb or other violent crime was found by police that searched the synagogue, although the investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes at a time of rising antisemitism and Islamophobia as the Israel-Hamas war continues. Some Muslim and Jewish Americans have been changing how they express their faith, in fear of hate crimes.

On Friday, major companies yanked ads from X after Elon Musk endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory.