2 dead, 1 critically injured after fiery Arlington Co. crash

Two people were killed and another was critically injured in a fiery, early morning, Fourth of July car crash, according to Arlington County police.

The county’s police department said in a news release the woman, 21-year-old Habiba Harbaoui, and the man, 23-year-old Alexandria resident Furkan Avkan, were killed in the crash just after 2 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of S. Walter Reed Drive at S. Dinwiddie Street.

Police said Avkan was driving Harbaoui, who was visiting the area from Tunisia, and another woman southbound on Walter Reed Drive when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the median, hit a tree and caught fire. Avkan was found unresponsive inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Harbaoui and the other passenger were both removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, where Harbaoui died. The other passenger is in critical condition.

Arlington County police said they’re still investigating the circumstances of the crash and they’re asking anyone with information about the crash to call the department.

