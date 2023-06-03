Arlington roads closed Saturday and Sunday for Armed Forces Cycling Classic

Some roads in the Arlington area are closed this weekend for the two-day 2023 Armed Forces Cycling Classic.

The event, now in its 25th year, features three races of amateur cyclists drafting and zooming around Clarendon and Crystal City.

The 2023 Challenge Ride and Crystal Cup will be on Saturday, and the 2023 Clarendon Cup Cycling Classic bicycle race will kick off on Sunday.

Arlington County Police are advising that additional roads may be closed at law enforcement’s discretion, and are encouraging drivers to remain alert for increased pedestrian traffic in the area. Attendees and spectators are encouraged to use Metro or other forms of alternative transportation to help ease traffic congestion.

On Saturday, the following road closures will be in effect until 4 p.m.

12th Street South, from South Elm Street to Crystal Drive

Crystal Drive, from 12th Street S. to 15th Street South

Westbound 15th Street South, from Crystal Drive to South Fern Street

South Eads Street, from 15th Street S. to Army Navy Drive.

Richmond Highway, from 20th Street South to I-395, and Route 110 between Richmond Highway and Wilson Boulevard/I-66 were closed beginning at 4 a.m. but reopened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Road closures continue Sunday. Wilson Boulevard will be closed between North Highland Street to Washington Boulevard starting around 3 a.m. until the end of the race Sunday afternoon.

The following will also be closed Sunday from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Wilson Boulevard, from North Edgewood Street to N. Highland Street

Wilson Boulevard, from 10th Street North to Washington Boulevard

North Fillmore Street, from Clarendon Boulevard to Wilson Boulevard – there will be no access to Clarendon Boulevard from N. Fillmore Street

Clarendon Boulevard, from Washington Boulevard to N. Edgewood Street

Washington Boulevard, from Kirkwood Road to North Garfield Street

Washington Boulevard, from N. Garfield Street to 10th Street North – westbound only

N. Highland Street, from Washington Boulevard to 13th Street North – access to the public parking garage in the 1300 block of N. Highland Street will be available.

N. Garfield Street, from Clarendon Boulevard to Wilson Boulevard

Spectators planning to attend can find maps of the various race courses online.

