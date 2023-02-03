UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Live Radio
Home » Arlington, VA News » Teen charged with trespassing…

Teen charged with trespassing after lockdown at Arlington high school

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

February 3, 2023, 1:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An 18-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, was arrested early Friday morning on trespassing, stalking and weapons charges in connection with Thursday’s lockdown at Wakefield High School.

Arlington police said Kenan Owens is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Police were called to the high school around 12:30 p.m. Thursday for the report of a trespasser who, police said, has been known to carry a firearm. No weapon was seen during Thursday’s incident. Wakefield was placed on lockdown until dismissal, after police determined that Owens was no longer on school grounds.

According to police, Owens entered the school looking for a juvenile he had an ongoing dispute with. He left before police got to the school and was later seen in the neighborhood of the person he had a dispute with.

Police said they got warrants to arrest Owens and took him into custody Friday morning at a home in the 4200 block of 16th Street S. Officers found three guns while executing the warrant, including one with a removed serial number, according to police.

Owens is charged with trespassing at a school, stalking, removing a serial number from a gun and allowing children to access firearms.

Thursday’s lockdown at Wakefield was the second this week. The school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a teenager was found unresponsive inside a bathroom in an apparent overdose. That teen died in the hospital Thursday.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up