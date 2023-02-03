Teen charged with trespassing after lockdown at Arlington high school

An 18-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, was arrested early Friday morning on trespassing, stalking and weapons charges in connection with Thursday's lockdown at Wakefield High School.

Arlington police said Kenan Owens is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Police were called to the high school around 12:30 p.m. Thursday for the report of a trespasser who, police said, has been known to carry a firearm. No weapon was seen during Thursday’s incident. Wakefield was placed on lockdown until dismissal, after police determined that Owens was no longer on school grounds.

According to police, Owens entered the school looking for a juvenile he had an ongoing dispute with. He left before police got to the school and was later seen in the neighborhood of the person he had a dispute with.

Police said they got warrants to arrest Owens and took him into custody Friday morning at a home in the 4200 block of 16th Street S. Officers found three guns while executing the warrant, including one with a removed serial number, according to police.

Owens is charged with trespassing at a school, stalking, removing a serial number from a gun and allowing children to access firearms.

Thursday’s lockdown at Wakefield was the second this week. The school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a teenager was found unresponsive inside a bathroom in an apparent overdose. That teen died in the hospital Thursday.