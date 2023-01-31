UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Live Radio
Home » Arlington, VA News » Boy in 'critical condition'…

Boy in ‘critical condition’ after apparent overdose inside Arlington high school

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

January 31, 2023, 9:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Arlington, Virginia, are investigating a drug overdose that happened in a high school bathroom.

Police and fire department crews arrived at Wakefield High School on S. Dinwiddie Street on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive boy. The boy was taken to the hospital, where police said he is in “critical condition.”

Four other juveniles were evaluated on the scene by medics.

In an email to the Wakefield High School community, Principal Chris Willmore called it a “difficult day” and said that school staff began lifesaving interventions before first responders arrived.

Arlington police said they are investigating what happened as an apparent drug overdose.

Neither the school nor the police department provided information about the type of drug that the boy might have used.

A Wakefield parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said the school community had been advised in the past of the threat of opioid abuse at the school.

The parent said that the school was equipped with Narcan, the nasal spray used in cases of an opioid overdose. However, there is no information on whether the prescription drug was administered in this incident.

Anyone with information on what happened should call the police’s tip line at 703-228-4180.

The school dismissed students at 12:30 p.m. and canceled all after-school and evening activities because of the ongoing investigation.

After a student overdose in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, school officials and police encouraged the community to be vigilant amid a rise in youth opioid overdoses. Parents were urged to educate themselves about the dangers of drug use, specifically fentanyl, because it’s responsible for more than 70% of all overdoses in the Maryland county.

Last December, Prince William County police in Virginia said they responded to three overdoses  involving teenagers in one week; one of those teenagers died. Police said the rise in overdoses were tied to counterfeit painkiller laced with fentanyl.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up