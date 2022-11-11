ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Arlington teachers to receive one-time bonuses later this month

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

November 11, 2022, 4:05 PM

Teachers in Arlington, Virginia, are set to receive a one-time bonus later this month after the school board unanimously approved a spending plan Thursday night.

The plan, endorsed by Superintendent Francisco Duran, calls for full-time teachers to receive a one-time, $500 bonus as long as they were hired on or before Nov. 1. Temporary or hourly workers will also receive a $250 bonus as long as they worked at least 245 hours between Aug. 18 and Nov. 1.

“I’m delighted to have a motion where we’re giving out money,” school board member Mary Kadera said. “I just wish it was Powerball money.”

The bonuses will be paid for using $2.9 million from the state, which must be spent by Dec. 1. The Virginia General Assembly budgeted for the bonus using federal stimulus funds in the 2022-24 biennial budget.

In Fairfax County, the state’s largest school system, teachers and substitutes will also receive a one-time bonus later this month. Fairfax County’s bonus plan will be funded using leftover money from fiscal year 2022.

Scott Gelman

Scott Gelman is a digital editor and writer for WTOP. A South Florida native, Scott graduated from the University of Maryland in 2019. During his time in College Park, he worked for The Diamondback, the school’s student newspaper.

