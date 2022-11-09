Arlington school workers could receive one-time bonus later this month

Teachers and other school workers in Arlington would receive a one-time bonus under a plan that will be presented to the school board Thursday night.

Superintendent Francisco Duran is recommending that the board approve a plan to give school system workers a one-time bonus of up to $500 on Nov. 18. Staff hired on or before Nov. 1 would be eligible, and temporary or hourly staff would receive a $250 bonus as long as they worked at least 245 hours between Aug. 18 and Nov. 1.

The bonuses will be paid for using $2.9 million given to the school system through the State and Local Recovery Fund, according to school board documents. The Virginia General Assembly accounted for the bonus using federal pandemic relief money in the 2022-24 biennial budget.

The money must be spent by Dec. 1.

The bonus plan will be considered when the Arlington School Board meets Thursday at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Fairfax County, the state’s largest school system, teachers and substitutes are set to receive a one-time $1,000 bonus later this month. It will also be given to part-time and hourly contracted employees, such as bus drivers and food service workers.

Substitute teachers and other hourly employees will receive a $500 bonus.

The bonuses in Fairfax County are being funded using leftover money from fiscal year 2022. The county’s school board approved the spending plan in September.