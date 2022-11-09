Arlington closing COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The public COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Arlington County will close next month.

The county government said in a statement that the clinic will close due to a drop in demand “with COVID-19 vaccines now widely available in the community through pharmacies, urgent care centers and medical providers.”

The clinic will stay open through Dec. 17. It’s at Sequoia Plaza, 2100 Washington Blvd. The hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and Nov. 24-26 (for Thanksgiving and the weekend after).

You can make an appointment or walk in.

“What started as a small team in December 2020 quickly grew into hundreds of staff and volunteers, operating six clinics and dozens of special events, allowing us to administer more than 215,000 doses of the vaccine,” said Dr. Reuben Varghese, Arlington’s public health director. “I am incredibly proud and forever grateful for everyone who helped in the fight against COVID-19.”

To make appointments through pharmacies and other providers, go to Vaccines.gov.

The county also said the Curative testing kiosks in Arlington will close Nov. 30, except for the one at the Arlington Mill Community Center, which will stay open through the end of the year. The kiosks have seen an 80% decline in the past year.

You can find your nearest testing site on the Virginia Department of Health website.