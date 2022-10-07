7 displaced after Arlington house fire

A fire that tore through a house in Arlington has left seven people without their homes.

A fire that tore through a house in Arlington, Virginia, has left seven people without their homes.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Thursday on the 2400 block of S. Oakland Street.

Arlington Fire and EMS said the house fire was quickly extinguished. One person was taken to the hospital in “stable condition,” Arlington Fire and EMS said.

