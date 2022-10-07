RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukraine's utilities threatened | US busts network providing to to Russia | US general boards submarine in Arabian Sea
7 displaced after Arlington house fire

October 20, 2022, 5:29 PM

A fire that tore through a house in Arlington, Virginia, has left seven people without their homes.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Thursday on the 2400 block of S. Oakland Street.

Arlington Fire and EMS said the house fire was quickly extinguished. One person was taken to the hospital in “stable condition,” Arlington Fire and EMS said.

Below is the area where it happened.

