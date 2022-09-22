RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukrainian forces recover bodies in battlefields | North Korea denies sending arms to Russia | Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will win | UN tries to broker safety at nuke plant
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington Co. board asks…

Arlington Co. board asks for feedback on ranked choice voting

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

September 22, 2022, 7:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Changes could be coming to the county voting process in Virginia’s Arlington County. The county board is fielding public opinion about ranked choice voting.

While the new voting process wouldn’t debut until 2023 if implemented, the county board is giving residents the opportunity to chime in online with their thoughts on the proposed change.

Based on the feedback, the board will consider holding a hearing at its November 2022 meeting for a resolution to make ranked choice voting the official method of election for the county board’s primary election candidates.

Ranked choice voting allows voters the option to rank candidates in order of preference, but doesn’t require them to do so.

If ranked choice voting were implemented, candidates that receive more than half of the first choices would win, just like in any other election. But, if there is no majority winner after counting the first choices, the race is decided by an instant runoff.

The candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and voters who ranked that candidate as their first choice will have their votes count for their next choice. This process continues until a candidate emerges with more than half of the vote and is declared the winner.

Two years ago, the Virginia General Assembly opened the door to the change, by allowing localities across the commonwealth to use ranked choice voting in local elections for city councils and boards of supervisors during the 2020 Session.

Then, last fall, the Arlington Electoral Board held a mock election and joint work session with the county board to discuss ranked choice voting.

Arlington currently uses plurality voting, which only allows voters to select one candidate.

County residents have until Nov. 4 to submit their feedback.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate pulls SBIR back from brink of sunsetting

Cloud Exchange 2022: NNSA’s James Wolff on the classified cloud as ‘a real opportunity’

CIA aims to decrease median hiring time ‘by orders of magnitude’ by December

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up