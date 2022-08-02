Arlington woman killed in hit-and run; suspect faces manslaughter, DUI charges

Arlington police charged a 62-year-old driver with involuntary manslaughter, hit and run and driving under the influence after a woman died Monday night.

The Arlington County Police said in a statement Tuesday that Viviana Oxlaj Lopez, 52, of Arlington, was struck by a car at 2nd Street South, at Old Glebe Road, at about 7:30 p.m. The driver drove off, the police said. She was found unresponsive in the roadway when the officers got there; she died in a hospital.

Witnesses in the Arlington Heights neighborhood gave the officers a description of the driver and vehicle, and they found evidence at the scene as well, police said.

Based on that, they found Julio David Villazon, 62, at his home on 4th Street South, and his car about a mile away near Alcova Heights Park.

They arrested him; he’s been charged with involuntary manslaughter, hit and run, driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. He’s being held without bond.