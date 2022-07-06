RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Some Russians won't halt war protests | G-20 meeting may lead to divisions | Ukrainian governor urges residents to evacuate | NHL goalie sent to Russian military base
Metro seeks feedback on East Falls Church bus loop improvements

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

July 6, 2022, 12:32 PM

Metro is seeking feedback on a proposal to add three new bus bays with shelters to the East Falls Church Metro station, among other improvements for riders and pedestrians.

East Falls Church currently has four bus bays that Metro says are operating at maximum capacity. To accommodate rising usage, the transit provider wants to expand the bus loop’s footprint with four new bays in addition to improving sidewalks, crosswalks, lighting and landscaping.

“Bus capacity and pedestrian access improvements are necessary to accommodate projected transit ridership growth at the station,” Metro said in a news release. “East Falls Church Station is the first eastbound station that connects the Silver Line with the Orange Line, making it an important transfer point for rail and bus riders.”

Design concepts and maps for what the proposed changes could look like can be found on the Arlington County government’s website.

Members of the public can voice their thoughts in an online survey through Friday, Aug. 1. Metro has also scheduled a virtual public hearing on the proposed changes for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

