Arlington Co. approves $3.9 billion capital improvement plan

Arlington County has shared a framework for funding several capital improvements with an apparent $3.9 billion budget.

Over the next decade, Arlington will invest in everything from stormwater management and climate programs to parks, transportation and even EV charging stations.

The county is also planning dedicated pickleball courts and a new fire station on the west end of Columbia Pike.

County leaders say they’re happy to be back on a 10-year plan after taking a two-year break caused by the pandemic.

The full plan is available via the county’s website.