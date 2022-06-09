Overdose reversing Narcan now offered at Arlington Public Library branches

Here's a good reason to love your local library even more: the overdose reversal medication Naloxone (NARCAN) is available at Arlington Public Library branches.

The nasal spray can safely and effectively counter an overdose from opioids — including prescription painkillers, heroin and fentanyl.

In a news release, Arlington said the medicine has been added to opioid overdose emergency boxes in all seven Arlington Public Library branches. The effort is part of the government’s Arlington Addiction Recovery Initiative.

“Getting NARCAN into Arlington libraries means that lifesaving resources are more readily available in the event that someone is experiencing an overdose,” said Deborah Warren, executive director of the Arlington County Community Services Board and deputy director of the Department of Human Services, in a statement.

“We’ve seen the benefits of having AEDs and first aid kits in our public spaces. This adds an important, potentially lifesaving tool to those same spaces.”

There have been 206 overdoses in Arlington since January 2020. Of those overdoses, 60 were fatal.

In 2020, Arlington saw 20 fatal overdoses; in 2021, there were 28. As of June 3, there have been 12 fatal overdoses.

The signs of an overdose include: