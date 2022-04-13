Convicted murderer found guilty in Crystal City workplace shooting

A convicted murderer has been found guilty on four charges for shooting and wounding his ex-girlfriend in her office in 2019.

A convicted murderer has been found guilty on four charges for shooting and wounding his ex-girlfriend in her Arlington, Virginia, office in 2019.

Mumeet Muhammad forced his way into the woman’s office, in the 1500 block of Crystal Drive in Crystal City, and shot the woman on Aug. 28, 2019. Muhammad also was shot by police.

On Monday, almost three years after the workplace shooting, it took an Arlington County Circuit Court jury less than two hours to find Muhammad guilty on four counts: Aggravated malicious wounding; use of a firearm in commission of a felony, second offense; and two counts of simple abduction.

Muhammad’s sentencing is set for April 29.

The malicious wounding count carries a sentence of 20 years to life. Muhammad is now 50.

In June, Muhammad faces a separate trial for being a convicted felon in possession of a gun during the workplace shooting.

In 1992, Muhammad, who was then known as Tonie Macklin, was convicted of murdering a man in Arlington and was sentenced to 37 years in prison.

Although the sentence called for Macklin to remain in prison until 2029, his conviction came before Virginia ended parole in 1995. He was released on mandatory parole in 2017, according to the state parole board.