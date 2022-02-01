CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Arlington County schools to launch test-to-stay program later this month

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

February 1, 2022, 1:58 PM

Arlington County Public Schools, in Virginia, is planning to launch its test-to-stay program Feb. 14, a school spokesman said.

The coronavirus testing will initially be offered to students only, for free, at Syphax Education Center from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on school days.

Test-to-stay, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed, enables unvaccinated students who have close contact with someone who tests positive to remain in school if they undergo routine testing.

The program doesn’t apply to fully vaccinated students, because the CDC says fully vaccinated people who are exposed don’t need to quarantine.

The Virginia Department of Health announced plans for a statewide test-to-stay pilot program in December.

Eligible students are required to be unvaccinated and asymptomatic, and identified as a close contact through exposure that occurred at school, during school-sponsored extracurricular activities or during the bus ride to or from school.

Fairfax County launched a test-to-stay pilot program in seven schools earlier this week.

Scott Gelman

Scott Gelman is a digital editor and writer for WTOP. A South Florida native, Scott graduated from the University of Maryland in 2019. During his time in College Park, he worked for The Diamondback, the school’s student newspaper.

