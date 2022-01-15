In-depth review grades Arlington police department, lists recommendations

The Arlington County Police Department released an in-depth review this week on the force’s policies and procedures. Now, the department is considering more than 100 recommendations to carry out.

The county’s Police Practices Group, a 15-member county-appointed panel, teamed up with Hillard Heintze, an outside public-safety consulting firm, to complete the review.

They probed a slew of policies, including use of force, training methods and data collection.

The review team discovered that while the department’s procedures are mostly sound, some practices need improvement.

The study suggests offering more bias-related training, revamping instructions on the dangers of vehicular pursuits and efficiently using the data officers collect to grade the department’s overall performance.

The report lists more than 100 recommendations for the police department.