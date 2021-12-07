Arlington considers speed cameras for school zones

Speed cameras may soon serve as a reminder for drivers to slow down in school zones throughout Arlington County, Virginia.

The Arlington County board is considering installing 10 movable speed cameras near school crossing zones and highway work zones, resulting in a $50 fine, consistent with the current amount for red-light violations caught on camera.

Virginia’s General Assembly gave the go-ahead for localities to decide whether to install radar-based speed cameras around school and work zones last year.

A report exploring the option said the county’s Vision Zero recommends the use of the cameras as a cost-effective and unbiased tool to create safer roads. When looking at fatal crashes across the county, one in four involves speeding.

The report also discussed the impact of cameras in other areas, including Montgomery County, Maryland, and D.C., where drivers going more than 10 mph declined by 70% and 82%, respectively, about 8 months after cameras went up.

The proposed cameras would also limit police interactions with residents, reducing racial disparities.

The 10 cameras would cost about $600,000 annually to maintain. Arlington’s Police Practices group has recommended a 30-day grace period once the cameras go up.

An effort to share the plan with the community will happen before a decision is made.

The board is also expected to hold a public hearing during it’s Jan. 22 meeting about whether to install cameras.