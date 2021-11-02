Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington Public Schools ups…

Arlington Public Schools ups pay to attract substitute teachers

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 2, 2021, 8:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arlington Public Schools in Virginia is ratcheting up the daily pay rate for permanent, daily and long-term substitutes in an effort to attract more teachers.

In a news release, the school system said the increase “will place APS as a frontrunner in the Northern Virginia Region for substitute pay rates” that took effect Monday.

Here are the new rates:

There will be bonuses for substitutes based on how many jobs they take. After 75 jobs, there’s  a $50 bonus, while 100 jobs nets a $100 bonus.

Daily substitutes now make $18/hour or $126/a day, while long-term subs now make $28/hour or $196/a day.

“Our substitutes have always played a vital role in supporting our students, and today they are called on more than at any other time due to the pandemic,” John Mayo, chief operating officer at APS, said in the release.

“We hope that by increasing our pay rates and including more incentives, we will attract more qualified substitutes to provide much needed relief to our schools and teachers who are feeling the strain of covering classes due to not having enough substitutes on a consistent basis.”

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New vetting guidelines set to advance security clearance reform ideas

Biden's IRS spending plan makes it through Build Back Better Act framework

DoD IT agency gets chief data office to help shift toward automated cybersecurity

More telework, remote work guidance for agencies coming soon, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up