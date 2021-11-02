Arlington Public Schools ups pay to attract substitute teachers

Arlington Public Schools is ratcheting up the daily pay rate for permanent, daily and long-term substitutes in an effort to attract more teachers.

In a news release, the school system said the increase “will place APS as a frontrunner in the Northern Virginia Region for substitute pay rates” that took effect Monday.

Here are the new rates:

There will be bonuses for substitutes based on how many jobs they take. After 75 jobs, there’s a $50 bonus, while 100 jobs nets a $100 bonus.

Daily substitutes now make $18/hour or $126/a day, while long-term subs now make $28/hour or $196/a day.

“Our substitutes have always played a vital role in supporting our students, and today they are called on more than at any other time due to the pandemic,” John Mayo, chief operating officer at APS, said in the release.

“We hope that by increasing our pay rates and including more incentives, we will attract more qualified substitutes to provide much needed relief to our schools and teachers who are feeling the strain of covering classes due to not having enough substitutes on a consistent basis.”