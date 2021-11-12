CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
Alexandria motorcyclist who died in crash with Arlington school bus identified

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

November 12, 2021, 7:05 AM

Arlington County, Virginia, police identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday.

The police said Stevan Zikic, 26, of Alexandria, died in the crash in the 3500 block of 23rd Street S. at 2:49 p.m.

The preliminary investigation finds Zikic was “traveling at a high rate of speed from an alley on 23rd Street S. onto S. Kenmore Street.”

Zikic “tried to avoid the oncoming school bus by laying down the motorcycle and ultimately ended up partially under the bus,” police said in a news release.

At the time of the crash, 14 students from Gunston Middle School were on board the bus. None was hurt,

See a map of where the crash happened below:

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

