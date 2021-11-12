Alexandria motorcyclist who died in crash with Arlington school bus identified

Arlington County police identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday. He is Stevan Zikic, 26, of Alexandria.

The police said Stevan Zikic, 26, of Alexandria, died in the crash in the 3500 block of 23rd Street S. at 2:49 p.m.

The preliminary investigation finds Zikic was “traveling at a high rate of speed from an alley on 23rd Street S. onto S. Kenmore Street.”

Zikic “tried to avoid the oncoming school bus by laying down the motorcycle and ultimately ended up partially under the bus,” police said in a news release.

At the time of the crash, 14 students from Gunston Middle School were on board the bus. None was hurt,

