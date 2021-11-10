Motorcyclist killed in crash with Arlington Co. school bus

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a school bus in Arlington County, Virginia, with over a dozen children on board on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Arlington County police, the crash happened in the 3500 block of 23rd St. S just before 3 p.m.

Police said there were 14 students on board the bus at the time of the crash, but that there were no other injuries reported.

An Arlington County Public Schools official told WTOP the bus was carrying students from Gunston Middle School.

Police have restricted access to a number of the surrounding roads as they conduct an investigation into the crash. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.