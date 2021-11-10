CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Arlington, VA News » Motorcyclist killed in crash…

Motorcyclist killed in crash with Arlington Co. school bus

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

November 10, 2021, 4:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a school bus in Arlington County, Virginia, with over a dozen children on board Wednesday afternoon.

According to Arlington County police, the crash happened in the 3500 block of 23rd St. S just before 3 p.m.

Police said there were 14 students on board the bus at the time of the crash, but that there were no other injuries reported.

An Arlington County Public Schools official told WTOP the bus was carrying students from Gunston Middle School.

Police have restricted access to a number of the surrounding roads as they conduct an investigation into the crash. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

See a map of where the crash happened below:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for latest. 

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report. 

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Arlington, VA News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SSA eyes January date for reopening offices, new employee telework schedules

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up