Biden to campaign for McAuliffe in Arlington; streets to close

President Biden will hit the campaign trail for Democrat Terry McAuliffe Tuesday afternoon in Arlington as the Virginia governor's race is now seen as a toss up.

Biden will be in Arlington at an event with McAuliffe at Highlands Park (1600 S. Hayes St.) near Pentagon City), starting at 5 p.m.

Arlington County anticipates large crowds around the area.

The following streets will be closed at 3 p.m.:

S. Hayes Street from 15th Street S. to S. Fern Street;

15th Street S. from S. Joyce Street to S. Hayes Street.

The following street will be closed beginning at 4 p.m.:

S. Ives Street from 16th Street S. to 17th Street S.

Police may put additional closures into effect, depending on the traffic conditions.

The roads will reopen by 10 p.m.

If you plan to attend the Biden, you must register and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

New polls show McAuliffe has a razor-thin lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin.

The race is seen as a test of President Biden’s popularity heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

Youngkin continues his bus tour Tuesday with multiple events scheduled south of Richmond.

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.