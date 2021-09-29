Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Northern Virginia elementary school worker arrested, accused of sex crimes

Ken Duffy | keduffy@wtop.com

September 29, 2021, 8:06 PM

A man who serves as an instructional assistant at an Arlington County, Virginia, elementary school was arrested on sex crimes charges.

Jonathan Almanza Zapata, 30, of Arlington, is accused of sexually assaulting and inappropriately touching a juvenile during an almost two-year period between September 2016 and June 2018, an Arlington County police news release said.

Authorities got a call about the allegations last Sunday. On Wednesday, police headed over to a residence on North Pershing Drive in the Douglas Park neighborhood, where Zapata was taken into custody. Zapata is facing charges of forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

He currently works for Carlin Springs Elementary School, where he has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

Police also said their initial investigation found that Zapata had no inappropriate contact with kids at the school. They want to know if there are others who believe they may have had an inappropriate encounter with Zapata.

They can call Det. S. Gomez with Arlington County police at 703-228-4173.

