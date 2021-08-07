Capital Water Polo team wins big at Junior Olympics

The Capital Water Polo team out of Northern Virginia took home first place in the Platinum Division during this year's Junior Olympics.

The Capital Water Polo team out of Northern Virginia took home first place in the Platinum Division during this year’s Junior Olympics. A team of 11 boys on the U16 team went to Dallas, Texas, to compete against 40 other teams, including Navy out of Annapolis.

The Springfield-based team represented well, beating the Northwest Polo Club out of Seattle.

“Knowing the one team out of Northern Virginia competed on the national level and went all the way, it’s just an amazing accomplishment,” said their head coach, Miras Jelic, who also played water polo growing up in Serbia.

Even through the pandemic, Jelic said despite not knowing whether they would be able to compete, the team pushed through it.

“Not just physically, mentally they were strong and ready to do this,” he added.

Jelic said the win puts many of the boys on a path to the world stage as they continue to compete.

“Maybe in four years or eight years we’re going to watch them on the real Olympics. I’m super proud of them.”