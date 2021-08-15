CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan writes Biden about COVID | McAuliffe wants businesses to require vaccines | What does full approval of Pfizer's vaccine mean? | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
15-year-old CEO set to open store at Pentagon City Mall

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

August 24, 2021, 3:50 PM

Trey Brown (center) started his clothing brand Spergo at the age of 12. (Courtesy Spergo)

Growing a successful business is far from easy, but for 15-year-old Trey Brown, it’s a dream that he’s making a reality.

He started his clothing line, Spergo, in his hometown of Philadelphia in 2018 and is now preparing to open a storefront at Pentagon City Mall — his second.

Trey started the business with $178 of his birthday money at the age of 12.

“I got my first 16 T-shirts, they sold out instantly,” he said. “I constantly kept reinvesting and came up with the name, combining sports and heroes and added g-o at the end for the go-getters.”

Spergo’s products currently range from hoodies and sweatsuits to socks and hats.

Trey has received a lot of help from his mom along the way, and she has since been able to retire thanks to the business’s success.

“Me and my mom, we come up with all the designs right now,” he said.

Trey did everything he could to get his brand noticed, including marketing on social media and sneaking into concerts to get his gear into celebrities’ hands.

“Now the celebrities call me when they come to town to get some gear,” he said. “It’s a dream come true. It just feels good being young and being able to chase my dreams at a young age.”

Trey hopes to inspire other kids and remind them nothing can stop a dream and ambition.

“Believe in yourself, and one way you could do that is to say affirmations,” he said. “I say them everyday when I wake up and anytime when I want to achieve something. It blocks off all the negative energy.”

“If you don’t believe in yourself you can’t expect no one else to believe in you.”

Spergo put together a pop-up store before deciding to bring a permanent storefront to Pentagon City Mall.

“The DMV showed us so much love. We’ve got a lot of new exclusives just for the grand opening,” Trey said.

The new location is set to open Oct. 1.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

