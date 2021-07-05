Arlington Public Library expands service starting Tuesday

Patrons will now have full access to collections and unlimited browsing time, and can again take advantage of self-service holds pickup at the Aurora Hills, Central, Columbia Pike, Shirlington and Westover branches.

Beginning Tuesday, five Arlington, Virginia, Public Library branch locations will be open again to the public, as some services resume.

Patrons will now have full access to collections and unlimited browsing time, and can again take advantage of self-service holds pickup at the Aurora Hills, Central, Columbia Pike, Shirlington and Westover branches.

Other things that are resuming: public Wi-Fi, public use of scanners and copiers, and full access to water fountains, restrooms and the parking garage.

Hours at those five locations will expand as well:

Monday and Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday, from noon to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m.

The library has been working to, in its words, “fill a high number of vacant public service jobs after an unprecedented staff shortage” due to the pandemic and a hiring freeze, and it hopes to remedy its staffing issues ahead of more changes planned next month and into the fall.

You can see details on those plans on the library website.

