Arlington announces July 4 road closures

With the Fourth of July a little more than a week away, the city of Arlington, Virginia, is gearing up for one of the largest spectacles in the D.C. region with a lengthy list of road closures.

The following roads will be closed to accommodate Fourth of July festivities:

U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial

Street parking is restricted in the area of the memorial. The following closures will be in effect from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.:

North Meade Street at Marshall Drive

Exit ramp from North Meade Street to Eastbound Route 50

Route 110 South onto Marshall Drive

North Meade Street near the Route 50 ramps

Radnor-Fort Myer Heights

Closures in the Radnor-Fort Myer Heights neighborhood, near the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial will be in place from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ramp from Arlington Boulevard East to North Rhodes/Rolfe/Queen Street

North Rhodes Street and Arlington Boulevard Access Road

North Rhodes Street and North 14th Street is open to local traffic only

North Nash Street and Arlington Boulevard Access Road

Arlington Boulevard Access and North Meade Street

North Nash Street and North 14th Street

North Meade Street and North 14th Street

Foxcroft Heights

Closures in the Foxcroft Heights neighborhood, near the U.S. Air Force Memorial, will be in effect from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Street parking near the Air Force memorial will also be restricted.

Columbia Pike in both directions at South Oak Street

Exit from Westbound Washington Boulevard to Eastbound Columbia Pike/South Orme Street

Columbia Pike and South Joyce Street

Southgate Road and South Oak Street

Columbia Pike and South Gate Road

Columbia Pike and South Ode Street

Memorial Bridge/Memorial Circle

The Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle, to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle, will be closed from 6 a.m. to midnight as part of road closures announced by the National Park Service.

Route 50

Closures on Route 50 will be in place from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Exit Ramp from Westbound Route 50 to North Lynn Street

Exit Ramp from Eastbound Route 50 to North Meade Street

Arlington Police said the Route 50 East exit for 10th Street is also subject to closure at the department’s discretion.

Other roadways that police said could be closed July 4 to ensure public safety include:

North 10th Street and North Wayne Street

North Courthouse Road and the ramp for Route 50 East

North Courthouse Road and North Barton Street

Long Bridge Drive at Boundary Channel Drive

Long Bridge and South 12th Street

Arlington Police strongly encouraged people to use public transportation July 4. Metro announced it will run additional trains during the holiday.