Arlington announces July 4 road closures

With the Fourth of July a little more than a week away, the city of Arlington, Virginia, is gearing up for one of the largest spectacles in the D.C. region with a lengthy list of road closures.
The following roads will be closed to accommodate Fourth of July festivities:
U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial
Street parking is restricted in the area of the memorial. The following closures will be in effect from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.:
- North Meade Street at Marshall Drive
- Exit ramp from North Meade Street to Eastbound Route 50
- Route 110 South onto Marshall Drive
- North Meade Street near the Route 50 ramps
Radnor-Fort Myer Heights
Closures in the Radnor-Fort Myer Heights neighborhood, near the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial will be in place from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Ramp from Arlington Boulevard East to North Rhodes/Rolfe/Queen Street
- North Rhodes Street and Arlington Boulevard Access Road
- North Rhodes Street and North 14th Street is open to local traffic only
- North Nash Street and Arlington Boulevard Access Road
- Arlington Boulevard Access and North Meade Street
- North Nash Street and North 14th Street
- North Meade Street and North 14th Street
Foxcroft Heights
Closures in the Foxcroft Heights neighborhood, near the U.S. Air Force Memorial, will be in effect from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Street parking near the Air Force memorial will also be restricted.
- Columbia Pike in both directions at South Oak Street
- Exit from Westbound Washington Boulevard to Eastbound Columbia Pike/South Orme Street
- Columbia Pike and South Joyce Street
- Southgate Road and South Oak Street
- Columbia Pike and South Gate Road
- Columbia Pike and South Ode Street
Memorial Bridge/Memorial Circle
The Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle, to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle, will be closed from 6 a.m. to midnight as part of road closures announced by the National Park Service.
Route 50
Closures on Route 50 will be in place from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Exit Ramp from Westbound Route 50 to North Lynn Street
- Exit Ramp from Eastbound Route 50 to North Meade Street
Arlington Police said the Route 50 East exit for 10th Street is also subject to closure at the department’s discretion.
Other roadways that police said could be closed July 4 to ensure public safety include:
- North 10th Street and North Wayne Street
- North Courthouse Road and the ramp for Route 50 East
- North Courthouse Road and North Barton Street
- Long Bridge Drive at Boundary Channel Drive
- Long Bridge and South 12th Street
Arlington Police strongly encouraged people to use public transportation July 4. Metro announced it will run additional trains during the holiday.