What to know about candidates for Arlington’s new logo

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 26, 2021, 6:09 PM

The search for a new logo for Arlington, Virginia, continues, and the choices have been narrowed to five options.

If you live, work or play in Arlington, you can vote for two of your favorites from the top five selected by a community panel from more than 250 ideas.

The last day to vote is May 26. Here are your choices.

arlington logo
(Courtesy Arlington County)

The Logo Review Panel will use the voting results to offer a final recommendation to the board in June.

The Arlington County board approved a process last year to replace the current logo and seal, which depict Arlington House, the Robert E. Lee Memorial.

“For many Arlington County residents, the Arlington House symbol represents one of the darkest chapters [in] our nation’s history: slavery,” a county news release said.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

