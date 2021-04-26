What to know about candidates for Arlington’s new logo

The search for a new logo for Arlington, Virginia, continues, and the choices have been narrowed to five options.

If you live, work or play in Arlington, you can vote for two of your favorites from the top five selected by a community panel from more than 250 ideas.

The last day to vote is May 26. Here are your choices.

The Logo Review Panel will use the voting results to offer a final recommendation to the board in June.

The Arlington County board approved a process last year to replace the current logo and seal, which depict Arlington House, the Robert E. Lee Memorial.

“For many Arlington County residents, the Arlington House symbol represents one of the darkest chapters [in] our nation’s history: slavery,” a county news release said.