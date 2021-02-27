CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Arlington Co. wants new official logo, seeks public input

Dick Uliano

February 27, 2021, 9:56 PM

The current official seal for Arlington County, Virginia, mainly used to represent elected officials and constitutional offices. (Courtesy Arlington County Government)

Arlington County, Virginia, is moving forward with plans to replace the current Arlington House logo, and it’s asking for the public to help create a new visual image.

The county said it wants a more inclusive and equitable image than Arlington House, the majestic-looking 19th-century mansion built by enslaved people and was once the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s home.

The Arlington House iconography represents the county on printed materials, signs at parks, county office buildings and community centers.

The county asked community members in an online survey called the Dialogues on Race and Equity (DRE) Community Assessment about symbols and images that best represent Arlington.

Among the responses were natural features like the Potomac River, Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and abstract symbols including peace, diversity, freedom, inclusiveness, forward-thinking and community.

People may submit pictures of their sketches or computer-generated art. Designs should be viewable in small or large versions and look good in both black and white or color.

The deadline for suggestions is March 14. A review panel will choose three to five of the best concepts to submit to the Arlington Board for its consideration in June.

