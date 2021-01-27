CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Home » Arlington, VA News » 6,000 meals to be…

6,000 meals to be distributed in Arlington

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

January 27, 2021, 6:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A food tech company based in Arlington, Virginia, will distribute 6,000 chef-prepared meals to those in need Wednesday.

HUNGRY will host the free drive-thru event from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central United Methodist Church Parking Lot at 4201 Fairfax Drive in Arlington.

Each vehicle can receive up to 10 hot meals.

The catering startup has been donating meals throughout the pandemic and has paid drivers to deliver prepackaged meals to stay-at-home senior citizens and low-income children. Its partners have included actor Kevin Hart, Atlanta Falcon Todd Gurley and Seattle Seahawk Bobby Wagner, as well as celebrity chefs.

 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Dept seeks to overcome ‘stunning loss of expertise’ from Trump hiring freeze

Makeup, nail polish and highlights are now all parts of the modern soldier

Veteran of White House, DHS steps into federal CISO role

OMB: 'Every effort will be made to maximize' telework with COVID-19 spread

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up