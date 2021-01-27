6,000 meals to be distributed in Arlington

HUNGRY will host the free drive-thru event from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central United Methodist Church Parking Lot at 4201 Fairfax Drive in Arlington.

A food tech company based in Arlington, Virginia, will distribute 6,000 chef-prepared meals to those in need Wednesday.

HUNGRY will host the free drive-thru event from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central United Methodist Church Parking Lot at 4201 Fairfax Drive in Arlington.

Each vehicle can receive up to 10 hot meals.

The catering startup has been donating meals throughout the pandemic and has paid drivers to deliver prepackaged meals to stay-at-home senior citizens and low-income children. Its partners have included actor Kevin Hart, Atlanta Falcon Todd Gurley and Seattle Seahawk Bobby Wagner, as well as celebrity chefs.