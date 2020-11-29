TAPS, Wreaths Across America team up to honor fallen soldiers

Disappointed in not being able to volunteer at Arlington National Cemetery’s wreaths laying next month? There's a new way to give back this year and the deadline is by midnight Monday to help out.

TAPS and Wreaths Across America have teamed up to honor fallen heroes soldiers a wreath sponsorship program.

They’ve already received about 400 sponsors and are hoping to collect 500 more by midnight on Monday in order to get the wreaths ready to be placed on Dec. 19.

“We’re rallying all of our volunteers, supporters in the Washington D.C. area,” said Bonnie Carroll, president and founder of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS.

The wreaths will be placed at the gravesite at one of more than 1,200 locations nationwide on Wreaths Across America Day this year.

The collaboration comes as precautions are being made everywhere, including at the Arlington National Cemetery, due to the pandemic.

“Everyone is focused on staying safe so we do understand the restrictions,” said Carroll. “We’re just sorry that it won’t have the volunteer spirit that it normally does.”

The program also provides the option of having a wreath sent to the house of a fallen hero or for your front door.

“Families will know that their loved one is remembered and honored at this time of year,” Carroll said.

The wreath sponsorships can be purchased online. It costs $15 for one wreath, $30 for two, $75 for five, or $150 for 10 wreaths.

The proceeds from the sponsorship program will be used to further the TAPS mission to provide resources to all those grieving the death of a military loved one.