CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Coronavirus » Wreaths Across America at…

Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery back on after cancellation reversed

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

November 17, 2020, 6:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wreaths Across America, which was canceled by Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, is back on, organizers said Tuesday.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy “has directed Arlington National Cemetery to safely host Wreaths Across America,” the cemetery said on its website less than a day after the initial decision to cancel the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump said that he had reversed the decision in a tweet later Tuesday.

Though Wreaths Across America said in an email Tuesday evening that it “cannot comment on what really happened today,” spokesman Sean Sullivan confirmed that organizers sent “phone calls, emails and pleas” to the White House to intervene.

WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester announced the reversal Tuesday afternoon, but what this year’s program will look like remains unclear. “We do know that there will not be [the usual] 30,000 to 40,000 people invited to come down there,” Worcester said.

Worcester did not mention Trump, but said that many people responded to the cancellation decision with anger and sadness, and that this response played a role in the reversal.

“The people spoke … from all levels … some people with a lot of clout and some people with nothing but a prayer,” Worcester said.

In past years, thousands of volunteers participated in WAA — laying wreaths across veterans’ gravestones — but Worcester said there will be fewer volunteers this year.

She also said that volunteers will wear face masks and maintain social distancing during the Dec. 19 event, and that the event will be safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

On Monday, the cemetery had said that it “could not implement sufficient controls to mitigate the risks associated with hosting an event of this size … while still conducting a respectful and honorable public event.”

Cemetery spokeswoman Karen Durham-Aguillera had said that they “reviewed various options” and that they “could no longer envision a way to safely accommodate the large number of visitors we typically host during this event.”

On Tuesday, Worcester acknowledged the cemetery’s concern.

“They are concerned about their workers, being in an area where rates are high; they are concerned about workers intermingling with volunteers,” she said.

But Worcester said, “It just seemed as we got together and talked and listen to each other that we all want to do the right thing, and we want to do it safely.”

“I am a believer that with adversity comes opportunity,” she said. “We are altering to keep people safe. We want to protect the living and honor our heroes.”

Worcester added, “We don’t know what this is going to look like, but we do know that we’ve come together. And we’re committed to represent the families and those that are buried there. … So now we have a challenge — one that we’re up for meeting with some of the greatest minds out there and the greatest hearts out there.”

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Military setting record COVID cases as nationwide numbers balloon

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

Security clearance inventory up slightly due to pandemic, DCSA says

IRS commissioner says IT modernization effort underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up