Police looking for driver who struck Virginia State Police car on I-66 near Arlington

Police are working to identify the driver of a car involved in a crash on Interstate 66 in Arlington County that sent a Virginia State Trooper to the hospital.

It happened on at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, just before Exit 69 at Sycamore Street.

The trooper was struck inside her patrol car by a woman driving a 2014 Volkswagen traveling though an active work zone. Police said she was changing lanes and crashed into the rear of the police car.

The driver and a man who was the passenger ran from the scene on foot. Police have located and apprehended the passenger identified as Christopher Rush, 37, of Woodbridge.

He refused to help police identify the driver of the Volkswagen. He has been arrested on charges of being drunk in public and obstruction of justice, and he was taken to the Arlington County jail.

The trooper was taken to the hospital and has serious injuries that are not life-threatening, a Virginia State Police news release said. She was released and is recovering at home.

The investigation is ongoing. Below is the area where it happened.