JFK’s gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery to reopen Oct. 3

Arlington National Cemetery, which reopened to the public last month, is now planning to allow visitors to see one of the most famous sites on the grounds.

The cemetery said the President John F. Kennedy Gravesite will permit visitors again, starting Saturday.

But people won’t be allowed to roam freely past the site. ANC said pedestrian traffic will be restricted to one-way only.

The restricted path will guide people past the famous quotation wall and exit near Joseph Kennedy’s memorial marker.

ANC is also putting up directional signage to help move things along, to request that people not move barriers and to ask staff for any help if needed.

Cemetery policy requires all visitors to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing at the site, which will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Memorial Amphitheater and exhibits in the Welcome Center remain closed.

The cemetery began the general reopening process on Sept. 9 by allowing people to visit gravesites between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Graveside shuttles are also running again at the cemetery, and the tram service is expected to resume sometime this month.

No buses or tour groups are allowed inside.