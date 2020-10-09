Arlington set to open 24-hour ballot drop boxes

The Board of Elections announced that they would start opening the locations, and that the process would be completed “by late Friday.”

Arlington, Virginia, is opening nine 24-hour ballot drop boxes.

The locations are:

Courthouse Plaza, along Clarendon Boulevard by the early voting site by the Metro elevator.

Aurora Hills Community Center, 735 18th St. South.

Arlington Mill Community Center, 909 South Dinwiddie St.

Central Library, 1015 North Quincy St.

Langston-Brown Community Center, 2121 North Culpeper St.

Madison Community Center, 3829 North Stafford St.

Shirlington Library, 4200 Campbell Ave.

Walter Reed Community Center, 2909 16th St. South.

Westover Library, 1644 North McKinley Road.

Most, but not all, of these locations are also early voting sites, where ballots can also be dropped off in supervised spots at regular hours. Those are Government Center (2100 Clarendon Blvd., third floor); Courthouse Plaza (2200 Clarendon Blvd., in the former Wells Fargo), which are open now; and the Aurora Hills, Langston-Brown, Madison and Walter Reed Community Centers, starting Oct. 17.

You can find the hours for all the locations on the Arlington Board of Elections site.