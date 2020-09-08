Man charged with Northern Virginia bike trail assaults ordered held

The man arrested and accused of having assaulted people on his bike on several trails around Northern Virginia is being held without bond after a court appearance Monday in Arlington County.

David Marlowe, 55, is charged with two felonies: attempted robbery and felony possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. He was arrested Sunday at his home, and is also charged with eight misdemeanors, including five counts of indecent exposure and three counts of assault and battery.

Online court records show Marlowe’s arraignment was continued until his preliminary hearing on Nov. 16, although he will likely have a bond hearing before then.

Arlington County police said Marlowe was the suspect in five incidents on county bike paths, including Four Mile Run, the W&OD Trail and the Custis Trail, between Aug. 11 and Aug. 29.

In one incident, Marlowe is accused of approaching several people and yelling to stay on the right side of the yellow line. When the male victim yelled back, the cyclist approached and circled the victims on his bike before pulling down his shorts.

Before departing, the cyclist hit the male victim on the arm and unsuccessfully attempting to take the female victim’s cellphone from her hand, the police said.

In another instance, a walker was hit with a bike; in another, a jogger was struck in the back of the neck.

The marijuana charge came as a result of a search at Marlowe’s home.