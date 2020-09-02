Alcohol license suspended for Arlington restaurant where shootings happened

The alcohol license of an Arlington County, Virginia, restaurant has been suspended following the latest shooting that has happened near its location.

“Following a series of disturbing events associated with the Purple Ethiopian Restaurant and Lounge, LLC on Columbia Pike, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority issued an Order of Summary Suspension temporarily suspending its alcohol licenses effective September 1, 2020,” the county said in a statement Wednesday.

Two men were wounded in a shooting Sunday at the restaurant. Security guards returned fire and the suspect, a Maryland man, drove off.

Police found the suspect’s car on 9th Street South at Walter Reed Drive, and after being treated for minor injuries, the suspect was arrested and charged.

The county said Sunday’s shooting was the latest in a “series of disturbances associated with the establishment.”

Two men were arrested in a fatal June shooting about a block away from the Purple Lounge. Arlington County police said there were 67 calls for service to the business in 2018 and 2019.

The Arlington County Board moved to revoke the Purple Lounge’s live entertainment permit last year after a shooting on the property.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.