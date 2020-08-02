2 injured in shootout on Columbia Pike in Arlington

A suspected gunman and another man were hurt in a shootout along Columbia Pike in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday morning, according to Arlington County Police.

A suspected gunman and another man were hurt in a shootout along Columbia Pike in Arlington, Virginia, early Sunday morning, according to Arlington County Police.

Around 5 a.m., police said two security guards were clearing out the parking lot of a business in the 3100 block of Columbia Pike when a man opened fire on the crowd.

The two security guards returned fire and more shots were exchanged before the suspected gunman, 33-year-old Dundalk, Maryland, resident Yared Denbu drove off.

Photos posted to social media Sunday show a number of evidence markers in the parking lot of the Purple Lounge at 3111 Columbia Pike.

Police said they found Denbu’s car at the intersection of 9th Street S. at Walter Reed Drive, and after he was treated for minor injuries, Denbu was arrested and charged with Attempted Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Reckless Handling of a Firearm.

He’s being held in D.C. pending extradition to Virginia.

The other man who was shot was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Arlington County Board moved to revoke the Purple Lounge’s live entertainment permit last year, after a shooting on the property in September.

Last month, two men were arrested in a fatal shooting that happened in June about a block away from the Purple Lounge. Arlington County Police said there were 67 calls for service to the business in 2018 and 2019.