Arlington police investigating source of potential KKK stickers

Police in Arlington, Virginia, are investigating the source of potential KKK stickers that have recently appeared across Arlington County.

Police in Arlington, Virginia, are investigating the source of potential Ku Klux Klan stickers that have recently appeared across Arlington County.

The images show white-robed figures with a caption that reads “The original boys n the hood.”

Authorities said the stickers appeared in four different locations on the backs of traffic signs and a utility box.

The stickers have all been found at different times this month, police said.

They were reported at 26th Road North and North Florida Street, Yorktown Boulevard at 28th Street North, George Mason Drive at 26th Road North and on the 5200 block of Yorktown Boulevard.

Residents are urged to check any home surveillance footage they might have of whoever’s putting the stickers up and to contact the department’s Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222.