With 1 candidate left, Democratic primary for Arlington Co. board won’t be held

With only one candidate left in the Democratic primary for a seat in the Arlington County, Virginia, board, the rescheduled primary election will not be held.

Chanda Choun withdrew his candidacy, leaving Libby T. Garvey as the Democratic nominee for County Board in the general election to be held on Nov. 3.

Garvey is the current county board chair.

Virginia law states when “there is only one declaration of candidacy in a political party for the nomination for any office, the person filing the declaration shall be declared the nominee of the party for the office for which he has announced his candidacy.”

The Democratic primary for county board was originally scheduled for June 9 but was delayed until June 23.

Voters who requested for mail ballots for the primary will be notified that it will not be held, and applications for absentee ballots for the primary received after May 5 will be denied, the county said in a news release.

The Republican primary for U.S. Senate will still take place on June 23, and all registered voters in Arlington can vote in this election.

Voters will need to apply for a mail ballot to vote.

Voters who requested mail ballots for the Democratic primary will need to submit a separate request if they want a ballot for the Republican primary.