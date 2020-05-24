Missing the beach? Ballston Beach Projection may make up for it Sunday and Monday

If you're missing the beach this weekend, you can take a stroll through Arlington's Ballston neighborhood for a multimedia reminder.

The Ballston Beach Projection is an art light show that runs from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 24 and Monday, May 25.

It’s created by multimedia artist and video editor Robin Bell.

Some of the neighborhood’s restaurants plan to stay open late for takeout food and drinks.

You can also drive by, in the name of social distancing.

The projection takes place near Ballston Quarter and Ballston Exchange along Wilson Boulevard.

