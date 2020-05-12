$12K grant helps Arlington rescue continue saving animals

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, in Arlington, said they’ve saved nearly 750 dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in the past two months with the help of a grant.

The coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis that has followed have resulted in a lot of abandoned and homeless animals.

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, in Arlington, Virginia, said in a statement that they’ve saved nearly 750 dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in the past two months, taking them to foster and adoptive homes — and they couldn’t have done it without a grant they got earlier this year.

The rescue said they got a $12,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to provide medical care, shelter costs and transport for animals that would otherwise be left out in the cold.

Lucky Dog said they didn’t know at the time that they’d be getting the money in the middle of a global pandemic. But, thanks to the grant, they can keep doing their work at a time when a lot of individual people may not have a lot of money for donations.

“This grant from the Petco Foundation is literally saving lives,” Mirah Horowitz, the founder and executive director of Lucky Dog, said in the statement. “Because we had this grant, we were able to charge forward without missing a beat.”

The rescue said it has more than 4,000 foster applications and has preapproved more than 1,000 adoption applications.