Home » Arlington, VA News » Former Arlington County board…

Former Arlington County board member dies after battle with brain cancer

Abigail Constantino

April 16, 2020, 11:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An Arlington County, Virginia, board member, who was diagnosed with brain cancer eight weeks ago, has died.

Erik Gutshall. (Courtesy Arlington County)

Erik Gutshall, 49, died Thursday. He announced his resignation on April 6, saying he had been undergoing treatment for brain cancer, The Associated Press reported.

He was elected to the five-member Arlington County Board in 2017. He is its former vice chair.

In his resignation announcement, Gutshall said he decided to run for elected office because he believed in the “power of community voices to make a difference in our County.”

Gutshall served as the vice chair of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Government’s Metropolitan Washington Air Quality Committee and director of the Virginia Association of Counties.

He was the chair of the county Planning Commission and served on the Transportation Commission. He was also the founder and president of his own business, Clarendon Home Services.

He is survived by his wife, Renee, and their daughters.

Related Categories:

Arlington, VA News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up