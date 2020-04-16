Former Arlington County board member dies after battle with brain cancer

Arlington County, Virginia, board member Erik Gutshall, who resigned earlier this month after a diagnosis of brain cancer, has died.

Erik Gutshall, 49, died Thursday. He announced his resignation on April 6, saying he had been undergoing treatment for brain cancer, The Associated Press reported.

He was elected to the five-member Arlington County Board in 2017. He is its former vice chair.

In his resignation announcement, Gutshall said he decided to run for elected office because he believed in the “power of community voices to make a difference in our County.”

Gutshall served as the vice chair of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Government’s Metropolitan Washington Air Quality Committee and director of the Virginia Association of Counties.

He was the chair of the county Planning Commission and served on the Transportation Commission. He was also the founder and president of his own business, Clarendon Home Services.

He is survived by his wife, Renee, and their daughters.

I’m so saddened to hear of the passing of @ArlingtonVA Board member Erik Gutshall. Erik loved Arlington and we will always love him. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Renee, and his daughters. https://t.co/xn3sMKiO90 — Patrick Hope (@HopeforVirginia) April 17, 2020

Arlington lost a kind soul, a committed citizen, and a good man today, Erik Gutshall. We will all miss you more than we know. https://t.co/l8mJaoZtsd — Parisa Dehghani-Tafti (@parisa4justice) April 17, 2020