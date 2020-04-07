Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington board member resigns…

Arlington board member resigns after brain cancer diagnosis

The Associated Press

April 7, 2020, 10:08 AM

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A member of Arlington County’s governing board has resigned after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Erik Gutshall, 49, was elected to the five-member Arlington County Board in 2017.

Gutshall said in a statement Monday that he has been undergoing treatment for brain cancer for the last month.

The County Board is composed entirely of Democrats in a county that is arguably Virginia’s most liberal.

The board said it is consulting with the county attorney about how to proceed with holding a special election to fill the remainder of Gutshall’s term.

